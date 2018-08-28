Warren — Feature, Musings —08.28.2018 06:35 PM The people pass judgment on Keesmaat’s secession plan Tweet Share Share 5 Comments James Smith says: August 28, 2018 at 9:29 pm Sigh! So I wanna give you props for your great article on the neo Nazi menance then I see this puff piece on behalf of Little or Nothing John. Sigh! How many people have you supported become Mayor of Tea Ho? Keep the light shining brighter on the Nazis though. Reply Derek Pearce says: August 29, 2018 at 6:01 am As opposed to Ontario California? 😉 Well played sir! Oh well, in this case I’d rather harrumph and be right, it IS a good idea, abeit one that will never happen. Congrats to Mr. Tory on his win. (Also curious how many people were interviewed compared to how many made the cut). Reply Warren says: August 29, 2018 at 6:03 am Every single one thought it was stupid. Every one. And you’ve now inspired me to put those all together, because I don’t like your insinuation. Well done. Reply Derek Pearce says: August 29, 2018 at 6:18 am Happy to help. As I said, practically it’ll never go forward but this city’s relationship with the province is outmoded and dysfunctional. And no govt at Queen’s Park will ever have the cajones to pass a proper City of Toronto act that truly reflects the unique needs & responsibilities that places like Kitchener or Sudbury to not have. Reply Peter says: August 29, 2018 at 10:42 am The repeated superfluous references to Canada might violate the Clarity Act if the province had one. This all reminds me a bit of a very popular Quebec comedian who used to do monologues in joual during the heyday of separatism in the 70’s, generally to young nationalist audiences. One of his best, loosely translated, went “The English! What is the matter with them? They’re always asking ‘What does Quebec want, what does Quebec want?’ It’s perfectly obvious what we want. We want a free and independent Quebec within a strong and united Canada!” Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Sigh!
So I wanna give you props for your great article on the neo Nazi menance then I see this puff piece on behalf of Little or Nothing John.
Sigh!
How many people have you supported become Mayor of Tea Ho?
Keep the light shining brighter on the Nazis though.
As opposed to Ontario California? 😉 Well played sir! Oh well, in this case I’d rather harrumph and be right, it IS a good idea, abeit one that will never happen. Congrats to Mr. Tory on his win. (Also curious how many people were interviewed compared to how many made the cut).
Every single one thought it was stupid. Every one. And you’ve now inspired me to put those all together, because I don’t like your insinuation.
Well done.
Happy to help. As I said, practically it’ll never go forward but this city’s relationship with the province is outmoded and dysfunctional. And no govt at Queen’s Park will ever have the cajones to pass a proper City of Toronto act that truly reflects the unique needs & responsibilities that places like Kitchener or Sudbury to not have.
The repeated superfluous references to Canada might violate the Clarity Act if the province had one. This all reminds me a bit of a very popular Quebec comedian who used to do monologues in joual during the heyday of separatism in the 70’s, generally to young nationalist audiences. One of his best, loosely translated, went “The English! What is the matter with them? They’re always asking ‘What does Quebec want, what does Quebec want?’ It’s perfectly obvious what we want. We want a free and independent Quebec within a strong and united Canada!”