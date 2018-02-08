Feature, Musings —08.02.2018 07:35 AM—
Toronto Tax™
Listened to a bit of the interview of NDP mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat this morning on John Moore’s indispensable radio program. She said she favours a Toronto sales tax.
I was pretty surprised by that, until a loyal reader reminded me that – for the candidate with a plan to have no plan – that’s always been part of the plan, here:
“I don’t really care” how to pay for stuff.
Not sure many folks would agree with that. Or could.
Rob Ford quickly implemented a property tax to help pay for the Scarborough Subway. Or there is John Tory’s plan to get the federal and provincial government to use deficit spending to pay for transit.
Of course, taxes and deficits are only bad when people of the left do it.
This is surely something that is easy to spin against Keesmaat. But I think in the reasonableness that pervades outside of political rhetoric most people would understand that she is stating that the issue of transit is important enough that she believes it is a bill that needs paying, ASAP.
I’m kinda hoping she wins and pulls Toronto out of Ontario.
Then Scarborough, North York and Etobicoke will pull out of Toronto and rejoin Ontario and Keesmaatistan will be basically just be the old City of Toronto.
We in the burbs would finally be rid of the downtown NDP nimrods once and for all.