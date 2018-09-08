Tory condemns hate rally

Warren — Musings —

For Immediate Release

August 9, 2018

Mayor Tory’s statement on hate rally being organized in Nathan Phillips Square

“Hatred and acts of violence against any identifiable group have no place in this city. I’ve been outspoken on fighting hatred and discrimination in my time as Mayor and I will continue to be. City staff assure me that no permit has or will been issued for any rally in Nathan Phillips Square, regardless of when the hate rally is being organized for. The City, including the Toronto Police Service, is aware a rally being promoted by white supremacist groups and other bigots. City officials and our police will be monitoring any such gathering closely and if laws are broken or if public safety is compromised my expectation is appropriate actions will be taken.”

