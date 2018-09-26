Musings —09.26.2018 06:16 PM—
About that Trump press conference
…I just did a hit with Brian Lilley on CFRA about it. He asked me what I thought Donald Trump’s comments about Justin Trudeau meant.
I asked Brian how many seats there were in the House of Commons. Brian said 338.
“Brian,” said I, “that Trump press conference is going to get Justin Trudeau 340 seats out of 338. It just re-elected Justin Trudeau.”
Trudeau may not get NAFTA, but he’s getting another majority.
And he has Donald Trump to thank for it.
And now, my impersonation of a beautiful red carnation, blossoming in the garden of my friend, the genocidal North Korean fat guy.
I’d be thrilled if you were right. But a week is a long time in politics, as Harold Wilson said, and a year is an eternity.
Horseshit. Canadians just are not that foolish. Surprised you are Warren. Trump is so in the right on this and Trudeau (as always) is so in the wrong. There is nothing Trudeau hasn’t tainted since being in office. His only “achievement” will be making a bunch of terrorists rich and doping up the country….well done!!
Blaming outsiders for ones failings has been a very successful political strategy for many politicians in Canada over the years – Danny Williams, Lougheed, Levesque and many others.
Not surprising that JT is trying to do so with President Trump. I think a better predictor will be the state of the real estate market in the GTA one month before the vote.