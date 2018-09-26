About that Trump press conference

Warren — Musings —

…I just did a hit with Brian Lilley on CFRA about it. He asked me what I thought Donald Trump’s comments about Justin Trudeau meant.

I asked Brian how many seats there were in the House of Commons. Brian said 338.

“Brian,” said I, “that Trump press conference is going to get Justin Trudeau 340 seats out of 338. It just re-elected Justin Trudeau.”

Trudeau may not get NAFTA, but he’s getting another majority.

And he has Donald Trump to thank for it.

