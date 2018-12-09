09.12.2018 07:33 AM

Akin learns about my solo band project


Share
Share

6 Comments

  1. Steve T says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I had a similar experience from my daughter’s high school. There was a newsletter sent home which spoke of the teachers’ need for “proffessional development.” One would assume their first development session would be on spelling.

    Good thing we spent so much tax revenue on reducing class size and increasing teacher pay! The benefits to these “proffessionals” is quite evident.

    Reply
  2. pierre lawayne says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:40 am

    How about “The Useless Tattoos” as the best band name evah:)

    Reply
  3. Matt says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Given all the instances of teachers having sex with their students, maybe it wasn’t a mistake. 😉

    Reply
  4. David_M says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Sounds like an opportunity to bribe the educators.
    A few steaks and you to can have an honours student child.

    Reply
  5. Robert White says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Best laugh I’ve had in quite a while. Generating hilarious punk band names used to be a favorite pastime of mine back in the day.

    The Forgotten Rebels would be impressed, DA!

    RW

    Reply
  6. Lou says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Warren, upset you didn’t think of that name? Its awesome.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*