Musings —09.12.2018 07:33 AM—
Akin learns about my solo band project
The high school my kids go to sent out an e-newsletter today advising us parents it’s time for “Meat the Teacher”.
I think that’s the name of a band @kinsellawarren plays in.
— David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) September 11, 2018
I had a similar experience from my daughter’s high school. There was a newsletter sent home which spoke of the teachers’ need for “proffessional development.” One would assume their first development session would be on spelling.
Good thing we spent so much tax revenue on reducing class size and increasing teacher pay! The benefits to these “proffessionals” is quite evident.
How about “The Useless Tattoos” as the best band name evah:)
Given all the instances of teachers having sex with their students, maybe it wasn’t a mistake. 😉
Sounds like an opportunity to bribe the educators.
A few steaks and you to can have an honours student child.
Best laugh I’ve had in quite a while. Generating hilarious punk band names used to be a favorite pastime of mine back in the day.
The Forgotten Rebels would be impressed, DA!
RW
Warren, upset you didn’t think of that name? Its awesome.