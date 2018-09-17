Musings —09.17.2018 01:56 PM—
Alleslev fair in love and war
..and politics.
Hands up if anyone has ever heard of this person before. Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?
I do know her.. only because she ran against and beat Jason Cherniak in the 2014 LPC nomination there.
While I certainly like the optics this creates (it is a little different from the Bernier situation as he left to create his own party as opposed to joining his party’s main opponent) she should probably have yo sit as an independent until the 2019 election or resign and run under the CPC banner in a by-election.
She won the riding for the Liberals in 2015 by about 1000 votes. Maybe she was hearing anger on the BBQ circuit over th summer and figured a jump to the CPC would save her job.
From what I know of her she said to be a very smart woman. I know the Liberals specifically wanted her to be project manager of a contract in 2002 and she was parliamentary secretary to the minister of Public Services and Procurement between November 2015 and January 2017. So she isn’t some random backbencher
Let’s face it just about a every female Liberal gets a shot at cabinet. She didn’t make it. Even demoted from Parliament Sec’t.
Some problems here we’ll likely never hear about.
She has a lot of explaining to do.
I’m fundamentally perplexed by her logic to cross the floor. Other than the blantently obvious fact that she’s decided to do this with her own electoral future in mind, her reasoning is completely counter logical.
The CPC and LPC have diametrically different approaches to major files. Neither party has really changed since 2015. How does believe that the party she ran for in 2015, fundraised under and caucused with for 2 plus years, is now so fundamentally incompatible with her views that she feels the need to make this decision?
She owes her constituents a clear and cogent explanation as to which specific issue she believes the Liberals are wrong on and how the Conservatives have provided feasible alternatives to. Then, she would need to explain why she didn’t feel this way in 2015 about the Conservatives and just ran for them.
Ultimately it’s impossible not to see this as a decision steeped in cynicism. Her voters will pass judgement on her in the next election, but her bullshit about “oath to country” doesn’t mean shit if she disregards the spirit of democracy for her own self interest.
Doesn’t matter which direction a floor crossing happens, its rarely ever a decision in which you look like a hero down the road.
Don’t know her from a hole in the ground, and this changes nothing. However, no matter the Party, I always find floor-crossing stories more compelling when they cross from the Government to the Opposition side.
she seems very qualified and experienced… probably realized she has no chance of being appointed to the student council cabinet.
From a news story about the situation. Thus reinforcing every cynical view about politicians as self-interested liars:
As of July, when Trudeau was in her riding, Alleslev tweeted that she was “proud to be part of this team” heading in to 2019. And, back in March, Trudeau joined Alleslev at an event at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex, which bares the family name of a former local MP who was also a floor-crosser: Belinda Stronach. While there, Trudeau thanked her and a few other Liberal MPs from the area for doing “an incredible job” representing their communities, and said he was “so thankful” to have them on the team.
Fun fact: The person Alleslev beat for the Liberal nomination in that riding? That was Mr. Jason Cherniak. Political junkies from 2005 might remember him.
Cherniak is many things, but a floor-crosser is not one of ’em.
Maybe, must maybe, she crossed the floor for the reasons she orated in the House of Commons.
Warren,
Frankly, I’ve had farts that were more substantive than your average floor-crosser.
And long past the age of political relevance, my memory goes all the way back to PH or RS.