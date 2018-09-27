An Ontario Liberal speaks

Warren — Feature, Musings —

She says it better than I ever could:

I so loathe those people – the ones who (with Paul Martin) destroyed the Liberal Party of Canada in 2006, and the ones who (with Kathleen Wynne) have destroyed the Liberal Party of Ontario in 2018 – I won’t even utter their names. They are beneath contempt.

Despite receiving literally hundreds of thousands of dollars per month in party and government contracts – and those latter contracts are the ones that the Premier was referring to, by the way, when he said this week that subpoenas are coming – this is the pathetic record of that loathsome crew:

the worst-run campaign in Ontario history

the worst result for the Ontario Liberal Party in history

a rump that doesn’t even have party status in the Legislature

a massive, multi-million-dollar debt, one that will now be impossible to pay off

a decade or more in the political wilderness – without a leader, without direction, without a hope

That is the record of the Wizard and the Board. That is what they will be remembered for.

No one should be shocked that they show up at OLP Provincial Council next month. So great is their arrogance – so complete is their cognitive dissonance – I would expect nothing else.

Besides, guess where they were right after the Ontario election faded into memory?

They were in New Brunswick – propelling a majority Liberal government to fewer seats and, ultimately, loss.

That, after all, is what they do best.