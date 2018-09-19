Warren — Musings —09.19.2018 08:15 AM Boy, that notwithstanding thing sure is a big hit Ouch. Tweet Share Share 2 Comments rww says: September 19, 2018 at 8:47 am I would have hoped for higher disagree numbers. Reply Matt says: September 19, 2018 at 9:21 am Interesting more people in Ontario support the use of the Notwithstanding Clause then voted for the Ontario PC’s 42.5% support it 40.5% voted PC. Odd too that when looking at Ford’s motivation, a majority think it’s both creating a more strealined, cheaper council AND Ford carrying out a personal vendetta against Toronto council Anyway, a stay of Belobaba’s ruling has been granted by the appeals court this morning. The council will be 25 members. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
