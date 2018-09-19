09.19.2018 08:15 AM

Boy, that notwithstanding thing sure is a big hit

Ouch.

  1. rww says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I would have hoped for higher disagree numbers.

  2. Matt says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Interesting more people in Ontario support the use of the Notwithstanding Clause then voted for the Ontario PC’s

    42.5% support it
    40.5% voted PC.

    Odd too that when looking at Ford’s motivation, a majority think it’s both creating a more strealined, cheaper council AND Ford carrying out a personal vendetta against Toronto council

    Anyway, a stay of Belobaba’s ruling has been granted by the appeals court this morning. The council will be 25 members.

