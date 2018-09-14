Warren — Musings —09.14.2018 04:16 PM Chretien, McMurtry and Romanow break their silence Tweet Share Share 6 Comments Matt says: September 14, 2018 at 4:56 pm Former Premiers Christy Clark, Brad Wall and Jean Charest were on CBC yesterday supporting Ford for using it. I was actually suprised how enthusiastically Clark supported it. The Ontario government is in court Tuesday seeking a stay of Belobaba’s ruling. If successful Belobaba’s ruling would be nullified and Bill 5 would again be law so Bill 31 would no longer be needed. Reply Pedro says: September 14, 2018 at 5:53 pm Oh for heavens’ sake! Can we stop the hyperbolic caterwauling and take some advice from Roxy Music “Nein – das ist nicht das ende der welt” Judge’s judgement was wrong – he shoulda ruled, “Yeah, it sucks but it IS the provincial gov’t’s prerogative and doesn’t impinge on ACTUAL ALL CANADIANS’ rights and freedoms, just the ones wanting to get elected to a forum that pays and yammer on and on.” Intentions or not, it is NOT up to the framers of the clause to decide what it is used for. We had better municipal politicians then too. What do they have to say about the mess that is Toronto? Reply Robert White says: September 14, 2018 at 6:34 pm Now how do I reconcile the difference in terms of the position former Prime Minister Chretien, McMurtry, & Romanow are taking in contradistinction to you, Warren? Legislators and legal experts abound in this conundrum. As a lay person in terms of Jurisprudence in CANADA who am I to listen to on this particular case of the notwithstanding clause? You say Feudal Lord Ford politically trumps the legislators like appointed judges, but what about top legislators like your old boss PM Chretien, Barrister Kinsella? 😉 RW Reply whyshouldIsellyourwheat says: September 14, 2018 at 7:37 pm The notwithstanding clause should be used with (extreme) caution if one is using it to overturn a Supreme Court decision. But if one is using it to overturn a clearly hyper-activist poorly reasoned lower court decision where the clear intent of the proponents and the judge is to obstruct and nullify an election, when then caution is not really required. In this case, it is it really only one person’s opinion vs. the decision of a democratically elected government, and one is using it more as a temporary injunction to prevent intention obstruction. Reply doconnor says: September 14, 2018 at 8:20 pm The opposition should negotiate to have a committee hearing on the bill and invite them to testify. In the US they are always trying to guess the framers of the constitution. In Canada we have the opportunity to ask them in person. Reply John W. says: September 14, 2018 at 8:39 pm Well that just about settles that. Listen up Mulroney and Elliot. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Former Premiers Christy Clark, Brad Wall and Jean Charest were on CBC yesterday supporting Ford for using it. I was actually suprised how enthusiastically Clark supported it.
The Ontario government is in court Tuesday seeking a stay of Belobaba’s ruling. If successful Belobaba’s ruling would be nullified and Bill 5 would again be law so Bill 31 would no longer be needed.
Oh for heavens’ sake! Can we stop the hyperbolic caterwauling and take some advice from Roxy Music “Nein – das ist nicht das ende der welt” Judge’s judgement was wrong – he shoulda ruled, “Yeah, it sucks but it IS the provincial gov’t’s prerogative and doesn’t impinge on ACTUAL ALL CANADIANS’ rights and freedoms, just the ones wanting to get elected to a forum that pays and yammer on and on.” Intentions or not, it is NOT up to the framers of the clause to decide what it is used for. We had better municipal politicians then too. What do they have to say about the mess that is Toronto?
Now how do I reconcile the difference in terms of the position former Prime Minister Chretien, McMurtry, & Romanow are taking in contradistinction to you, Warren?
Legislators and legal experts abound in this conundrum. As a lay person in terms of Jurisprudence in CANADA who am I to listen to on this particular case of the notwithstanding clause?
You say Feudal Lord Ford politically trumps the legislators like appointed judges, but what about top legislators like your old boss PM Chretien, Barrister Kinsella?
😉
RW
The notwithstanding clause should be used with (extreme) caution if one is using it to overturn a Supreme Court decision.
But if one is using it to overturn a clearly hyper-activist poorly reasoned lower court decision where the clear intent of the proponents and the judge is to obstruct and nullify an election, when then caution is not really required. In this case, it is it really only one person’s opinion vs. the decision of a democratically elected government, and one is using it more as a temporary injunction to prevent intention obstruction.
The opposition should negotiate to have a committee hearing on the bill and invite them to testify. In the US they are always trying to guess the framers of the constitution. In Canada we have the opportunity to ask them in person.
Well that just about settles that.
Listen up Mulroney and Elliot.