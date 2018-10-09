, 09.10.2018 07:16 AM

“Crickets:” Huge news for Toronto and the city-province relationship, across Canada

From the actual judgement from Justice Belobaba.  Read to the last line.  That’s something I’ve never seen before:

Share
Share

1 Comment

  1. Pedant says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Between this and Judge Dawson’s axing of the pipeline based on spurious reasoning, it seems that it is now illegal in Canada for elected officials to enact policy that goes against the wishes of the alt-left.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*