“Crickets:” Huge news for Toronto and the city-province relationship, across Canada
What today’s court decision means:
• John Tory was right to oppose the provincial government’s move
• As Tory said, you can’t change election rules mid-election
• The province can pass laws about municipalities – but not limit voter rights as Bill 5 did
• Wow #topoli #onpolii
Justice Belobaba's decision reads like John Tory's speech about Bill 5. Practically word-for-word. Huge vindication for Tory. #topoli #onpoli
From the actual judgement from Justice Belobaba. Read to the last line. That’s something I’ve never seen before:
Between this and Judge Dawson’s axing of the pipeline based on spurious reasoning, it seems that it is now illegal in Canada for elected officials to enact policy that goes against the wishes of the alt-left.