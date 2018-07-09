09.07.2018 09:59 AM

Keesmaatistan traffic plan on left, transit plan on the right



  1. doconnor says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Unjustifiable hyperbole asside, I like Kessmaat’s idea to solve the Scarborough Subway vs LRT issue by letting the province pay for the whole cost of a subway, as Ford is bound and determined to have it built, freeing up a big chunk of change for LRT projects.

  2. Dork in East York says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Like a lot of her platform, some it makes sense (residential streets at 30 km/hr), while others, like bloating the transportation budget, seems excessive and irresponsible.

  3. Derek Pearce says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Well Smart Track hasn’t exaclty lit the city on fire with inspiration. Outside of transit wonk circles no-one even knows what it is. Hell even I’m not too sure still. Tory is a gentleman, an honourable guy. But just because he’s not-Rob-Ford doesn’t inspire tonnes of confidence on the transit file— on this issue it’s his ineffectualness vs her dreaming.

    • Campbell says:
      September 7, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      Inside transit wonk circles, people know exactly how much of a non-starter it is, and ridicule it accordingly.

    • doconnor says:
      September 7, 2018 at 5:03 pm

      SmartTrack was supposed to be additional trains running on GO lines taking TTC fares and transfers with 21 stations and a impossible turn on to Eglinton. It was supposed to be almost done by now.

      Instead no additional trains, maybe a discount of fares one day and 6 additions GO stops one day that the city if paying for, some of which the province would have paid for without SmarkTrack.

