Warren — Musings —09.07.2018 09:59 AM Keesmaatistan traffic plan on left, transit plan on the right Tweet Share Share 5 Comments doconnor says: September 7, 2018 at 12:20 pm Unjustifiable hyperbole asside, I like Kessmaat’s idea to solve the Scarborough Subway vs LRT issue by letting the province pay for the whole cost of a subway, as Ford is bound and determined to have it built, freeing up a big chunk of change for LRT projects. Reply Dork in East York says: September 7, 2018 at 12:50 pm Like a lot of her platform, some it makes sense (residential streets at 30 km/hr), while others, like bloating the transportation budget, seems excessive and irresponsible. Reply Derek Pearce says: September 7, 2018 at 1:09 pm Well Smart Track hasn’t exaclty lit the city on fire with inspiration. Outside of transit wonk circles no-one even knows what it is. Hell even I’m not too sure still. Tory is a gentleman, an honourable guy. But just because he’s not-Rob-Ford doesn’t inspire tonnes of confidence on the transit file— on this issue it’s his ineffectualness vs her dreaming. Reply Campbell says: September 7, 2018 at 3:30 pm Inside transit wonk circles, people know exactly how much of a non-starter it is, and ridicule it accordingly. Reply doconnor says: September 7, 2018 at 5:03 pm SmartTrack was supposed to be additional trains running on GO lines taking TTC fares and transfers with 21 stations and a impossible turn on to Eglinton. It was supposed to be almost done by now. Instead no additional trains, maybe a discount of fares one day and 6 additions GO stops one day that the city if paying for, some of which the province would have paid for without SmarkTrack. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Unjustifiable hyperbole asside, I like Kessmaat’s idea to solve the Scarborough Subway vs LRT issue by letting the province pay for the whole cost of a subway, as Ford is bound and determined to have it built, freeing up a big chunk of change for LRT projects.
Like a lot of her platform, some it makes sense (residential streets at 30 km/hr), while others, like bloating the transportation budget, seems excessive and irresponsible.
Well Smart Track hasn’t exaclty lit the city on fire with inspiration. Outside of transit wonk circles no-one even knows what it is. Hell even I’m not too sure still. Tory is a gentleman, an honourable guy. But just because he’s not-Rob-Ford doesn’t inspire tonnes of confidence on the transit file— on this issue it’s his ineffectualness vs her dreaming.
Inside transit wonk circles, people know exactly how much of a non-starter it is, and ridicule it accordingly.
SmartTrack was supposed to be additional trains running on GO lines taking TTC fares and transfers with 21 stations and a impossible turn on to Eglinton. It was supposed to be almost done by now.
Instead no additional trains, maybe a discount of fares one day and 6 additions GO stops one day that the city if paying for, some of which the province would have paid for without SmarkTrack.