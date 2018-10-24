An open letter to Justin Trudeau

Warren — Musings —

What’s your answer, Mr. Trudeau?

OPEN LETTER TO Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from a Canadian, a woman and a victim of harassment by a Liberal politician.

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I will be brief. I understand that my “file” is at the PMO this week. I was assaulted and harassed by the Milton Liberal candidate Azim Rizvee while he was a candidate in 2015.

I have fought and defeated him in court over the last three years when he sued me to silence me.

Now I understand you are deciding whether or not I deserve an apology. Whether or not the party should block Azim Rizvee.

I was a Liberal for decades. I was and somehow still am one of your staunchest supporters. This situation has broken my heart. This man assaulted me, hurt me, harassed and threatened me. This is not a he said she said situation. There were witnesses and other less vocal victims. I have provided testimony under oath. I have been cross examined, vigorously.

With great respect Mr. Prime Minister, I humbly beg you to stop this man, acknowledge my pain with an apology, and allow me to once again support the party whose values, I have always believed, align with my own.

I am a real person. This happened to me. I have provided the evidence and it has been tested.

Please hear me. I walked past your office today…as my husband and I are in Ottawa (he is a national award recipient this evening). It prompted tears and great emotion to be so near to the place where you are deciding whether or not to believe me.

With my profound respect,

STACEY NEWMAN

Photographer | Writer | Journalist

Milton, ON