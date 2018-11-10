Another ex-Calgary punk asks me why I support John Tory

Him:

I like much of your PoV & insight and that you run this nice place for people to vent on things CDN & Political. So thanks! As a fellow Dogan, Grit, former Punk & former resident of NW YYC it’s cool to know that there are people who know how good a Chicken on the Way corn fritter tastes, may know who 10 foot Henry was (not the poseur who has him today!) & who may have also voted for Karen Gainer.

But you’re not really good with the Mayor thing are you? I just watched your dude (I almost left off the “e”) on the TVO. Man! you are TOTALLY backing the wrong horse for Mayor of YYZ! Mr Tory is; well; not really very good is he? No wonder he needs a war room fella like you.

(Full disclosure, I have a viscera dislike for Mr Tory, who may be a nice fellow, but he just oozes both one on one setting, in a room full of people & on the TV that haughty Rosedale, Orange Order, Hog Town, “listen to your betters & don’t interrupt me whileI’m having Tea at Eaton’s College Street” attitude, I have hated since we moved to TeaHo in the 1960’s from YUL)