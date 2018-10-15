Feature, Musings —10.15.2018 06:27 AM—
Column: Stephen Harper thinks he can manage the likes of Donald Trump. He can’t.
Can Donald Trump be managed? Can so-called “populists” be persuaded to moderate their so-called populism?
Anyone who has paid the slightest attention to politics, in the past two years, knows the answer. The answer is no.
But the optimists – mainly traditional conservatives, like former Prime Minister Stephen Harper – stubbornly persist in a decidedly Pollyanna-ish outlook. Against all available evidence, they continue to believe that the derangement that is Trump-style populism can be wrestled to the ground.
Harper is a traditional conservative, standing on a shrinking patch of political real estate, and he’s responding to the crisis like traditional conservatives too often do: by suggesting that the likes of Trump can somehow be accommodated. But if the nasty, brutish and short-sighted Trump era has shown us anything, it has shown us how profoundly wrong that view is.
Uncharacteristically, the new Harper is a sunny, cheerful Harper, all pigtails and puppy dogs. In his new book, Right Here, Right Now: Politics and Leadership in the Age of Disruption, Harper acknowledges that Trump’s rise has been both “disruptive” and “dysfunctional.” But, bizarrely, Harper then goes on to call Trump’s dysfunctionality “benign and constructive,” which is nuttier than Trump is.
Here’s a snippet from Harper’s book that has been excerpted in the Globe and Mail:
“From Brexit to Donald Trump and the “populist” parties of Europe, [the populists’] success has hit establishment institutions with successive surprises that are provoking reactions leading from confusion to alarm and to outrage… If [traditional] policy does not seem to be working out for the public, in a democracy, you are supposed to fix the policy, not denounce the public.
But, if you listen to some leaders and much of the media, you would not know it. Their response is wrong, frustrating and dangerous. Wrong, because most of today’s political upheaval has readily identifiable causes. Frustrating, because it stands in the way of credible, pragmatic solutions that do exist. Dangerous, because the current populist upheaval is actually benign and constructive compared with what will follow if it is not addressed.”
Donald Trump is “benign and constructive?” Seriously? The only rational explanation, here, is that the straight-laced former Conservative Prime Minister indulged in the Liberal Party’s cannabis policy that he once denounced. Proffer policy, says Harper, and we will mollify and manage Trump’s lunatics legions.
That, to put it charitably, is highly naïve. You don’t offer sugar cubes to a rampaging bull, folks: you kill it.
Harper’s mistake, however, is not his alone.
The punditocracy and the commentariat made (and still make) the same critical error. They said Trump and Brexit couldn’t win, but they won. They said Trump and Brexit couldn’t do it, but they did it. Donald Trump – the bilious, buffoonish billionaire – is the President of the United States. It really happened, Mr. Harper. You’re not dreaming. And no amount of thoughtful “policy” will now offset that.
Donald Trump, having become famous on TV, knew one thing above all else: the political brain is all emotion. Logic and policy, if it plays any role at all in politics in this Century, play only a supporting one. Trump has therefore always known that if he talks like a regular guy, regular guys like will hear him, and they’ll support him, too.
Similarly, Trump and the Brexiteers know that most people – most normal people, anyway – pay little or no attention to politics. They’re Joe and Jane Frontporch, and they’re busy. They don’t have time for voluminous political party platforms, or sitting through political speeches, or reading campaign press releases. In the digital era, to wit, they’re overwhelmed by too much information, so they just tune it all out. That’s why the guy who attracts the most attention is Donald Trump (or those like him).
Guys (because they are mainly guys) like Trump and the Brexiteers are so outrageous, so brash, so loud, they break through the noise, and capture Joe and Jane’s attention, and dominate every media cycle. Harper’s book notwithstanding, that is why plain-talking Trump captured the White House, and why Hillary Clinton didn’t.
Here’s the reality: Donald Trump didn’t happen despite the traditions of the Republican Party – he happened because of the traditions of the Republican Party. Specifically, its recent traditions – and its willingness to hand over the keys to the car to the Tea Party types a decade or so ago, who promptly piloted the proverbial car into the proverbial ditch. The Harper, Romney and Bush types speak for the people who formerly ran their respective parties – while Trump speaks for the people who lack money and corner offices, but who presently run the show.
The progressive side of the continuum have always dismissed guys like Trump as red-necked, mouth-breathing knuckle-draggers. But now traditional conservatives like Stephen Harper are doing it, too.
That’s a big mistake that helps Trump, the Brexiteers and the conservative populists like them: it plays into their strategy, because it suggests the critics of Trump/Brexit/populism are snobby, latte-sipping elitists who profess kinship with ordinary folks – but who wouldn’t want to actually live next door to any ordinary folks.
Want to reassert control, traditional conservatives?
Destroy the populists. Wipe them out. A polite chit-chat, a la Stephen Harper, will only get you more of the very exile from which you are presently attempting to escape.
I would argue that Harper is not saying Trump is “benign and constructive”. What he is saying is that the vast majority of the “deplorables” are NOT deplorable, and that they should be listened to, and their concerns addressed, OR they will be attracted to the populists of the extreme right or the extreme left or to the mainly crazy (i.e. Trump falls here).
Globalists like you and Trudeau and Clinton think that the “deplorables” are deplorable. Globalists like Harper (and even Obama is slowly coming around to this camp) is that the concerns of the “deplorables” are legitimate and must be addressed.
So those people on the Breitbart comments section who constantly insist that the Clintons are behind a pedophile sex ring . . . their concerns are legitimate and must be addressed?
Don’t hold your breath waiting for a reply from the wheat guy.
The vast majority of the 50 something percent that voted for Brexit and the high 40 something percent that voted for Trump aren’t Breitbart commenters.
Harper isn’t saying anything much different than was J.D. Vance wrote in Hillbilly Elegy.
Writing off half the population as “deplorable” and that their concerns don’t matter is exactly how one got Brexit and Trump, and all the populist parties in Europe slowly eating away their established parties.
Harper’s notions of contemporary politics lacks insight into history whereby ‘strong man’ leadership is the forerunner to societal violence and wholesale upheaval on a global level. Mussolini foreshadowed Hitler’s rise to power as both fomented social strife to exact compliance with their collectivist agendas at a cost to society and the world.
Harper seeks opportunity with the strong man ‘leadership’ by placating & mollycoddling the child in the White House with a pacifier of agreement in terms of what he is doing.
Bottom line is that anyone that would support The Duck is out-to-lunch intellectually.
Harper has been out-to-lunch since 08, and by the looks of his latest screed on contemporary politics he is still out-to-lunch but on the lecture circuit for narcissistic pursuit much like Kanye West is when he gets called to The White House by Uncle Tom Trump for a photo-op African American prop session.
Populism is Fascism by another name.
Harper supports Fascism and he supported the George W. Bush Torture Regime too.
Harper will never change.
RW
Trump has Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Anyone who really knows how personality disorders work knows that you can’t “manage” these sorts of people.
Stephen Harper is full of shit on so many levels, its astonishing that he’s managed to remain this out-of-touch and arrogant almost three years out of office.
I now remember exactly why I couldn’t stand this guy towards the end of his time in office.
He is the human embodiment of the WSJ; a conservative who has perched himself high upon a pedestal of faux intellectualism and self-righteous prognostications in order to normalize the abnormal.
His comment about “benign and constructive” is exactly the kind of reductionist attitude traditional Republicans/conservatives have towards the quantifiably erosive culture Trump has rode-on into power. Its also revealing the degree of comfort Harper and his peers have exhibited towards the nexus of nationalism and exclusionary-conservatism that Brexit/Trump have produced.
Stephen Harper is an endless source of wisdom now that he’s not in power, and his new book is nothing but a signal to the readers who will soak up his commentary: I am still your saviour.
Yeah, soaked up by, as himself put it: “old stock Canadians”.
I think the real reason no one will destroy the Trump like politicians is they know it would split the party and ensure Liberals in Canada, Democrats in US, and Labour Party in UK win due to vote splitting and their hatred of the left blinds them to the dangers of the populist right. It may cost them an election or two, but once they rid the poison of the Trump like people, the party will be much more appealing to many who are open to conservative ideas but aren’t voting conservative. Otherwise for Conservative parties it is short term pain for long term gain. Unfortunately too many politicians from all parties only think about the next election, not the next few.
If the Conservatives brandish Trump like types, may cost them 2019 and perhaps 2023, but could allow them to be the natural governing party winning once again in urban areas and Atlantic Canada. For Republicans states like California, Illinois, and Connecticut could be competitive again like they once were, not GOP wastelands like they are now. And for Conservatives in the UK, they could start winning the majority of seats in London again, not just those on the periphery and the few wealthy enclaves near the financial district. They could also become competitive again amongst millennials, instead of relying heavily on seniors like they do now.
That being said having a straight talker who is moderate might help, a good example I can think of is your old boss Jean Chretien who connected much better with Jane and Joe frontporch than many progressives today and did so without bringing in extreme ideas. Ralph Klein would be an example of this for traditional conservatives, while for NDP you have to go back aways, but Jack Layton sort of fit this mold and certainly a lot of earlier NDP leaders did.
Stephen Harper couldn’t manage Mike Duffy.
To carry on the “deplorable” angle, our current Canadian political leadership has been “handling” Trump the last two years by essentially, in different words, calling HIM deplorable. Has gotten us this far. I s’pose no one reading Kinsella can fathom that ANY other approach will work. I can imagine there are a few (very few in Canada) who might be willing to try.