10.02.2018 09:39 AM

Fifteen years

Share
Share

4 Comments

  1. Matt says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    After Trudeau became Liberal leader he was given credit for the red wave that was sweeping over provincial governments.

    Now, since the Federal Liberals won a majority in 2015, BC, Ontario, Quebec and probabily soon New Brunswick once the PC’s and PA finalize their cooperation agreement, any worry on the fed Liberals part?

    Or do you think they’ll chalk it up to older, stale governments were booted because voters in those provinces just wanted “change”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*