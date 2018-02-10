Musings —10.02.2018 09:39 AM—
Fifteen years
And it happened partly because we had a great leader who was humble enough to know when his time was up, and a campaign manager who did not believe winning was an excuse to rob the treasury. #onpoli https://t.co/GPzRthy9Tq
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 2, 2018
After Trudeau became Liberal leader he was given credit for the red wave that was sweeping over provincial governments.
Now, since the Federal Liberals won a majority in 2015, BC, Ontario, Quebec and probabily soon New Brunswick once the PC’s and PA finalize their cooperation agreement, any worry on the fed Liberals part?
Or do you think they’ll chalk it up to older, stale governments were booted because voters in those provinces just wanted “change”
After yesterday, they don’t look so worried anymore. If he gets a pipeline and aluminum and steel fixed, he may even get a bigger majority. Seriously.
Well, let’s wait until all the nitty gritty details about the USMCA are made public first.
https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/john-ivison-trudeaus-claim-of-victory-in-trade-deal-is-hollow-canada-was-played
John Ivison: Trudeau’s claim of victory in trade deal is hollow – Canada was played
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2018/10/01/canada-capitulates-on-copyright-in-new-usmca-deal.html
Canada capitulates on copyright in new USMCA deal, experts say
‘Astonishing’ clause in new USMCA deal suggests Trump wants leverage over Canada-China trade talks: experts
https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/astonishing-clause-in-new-deal-suggests-trump-wants-leverage-over-canada-china-trade-talks-experts
William Watson: Prepare to miss NAFTA — because our trade just got less free
https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/william-watson-prepare-to-miss-nafta-because-our-trade-just-got-less-free
In some sense having non-Liberal provincial governments is not a bad thing for Trudeau. Many Canadians (especially Ontarians) like to hedge their bets by voting for different parties at the federal and provincial level. In the way that some provincial parties love to run against Ottawa (looking at you Sask Party and UCP), having a few provincial boogeymen in the form of Ford, Legault and (maybe) Kenney could actually help Trudeau – it certainly didn’t hurt Chretien having Harris, Klein and Bouchard in power at the same time. And let’s not forget Trudeau the First won his final mandate in 1980 despite the fact that there was not a single provincial Liberal government in power.
Plus an unpopular provincial government can hurt the federal party’s chances.