Musings —10.16.2018 11:13 AM—
Governments are stupid
Forget cannabis. Who the Christ decided it was a good idea to encourage smoking anything in a park, @JustinTrudeau? https://t.co/hw5FA0ClaO
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 16, 2018
Musings —10.16.2018 11:13 AM—
Forget cannabis. Who the Christ decided it was a good idea to encourage smoking anything in a park, @JustinTrudeau? https://t.co/hw5FA0ClaO
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 16, 2018
I don’t think it’s “encouraging” use to answer what likely has been asked many times.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I agree with you whole-heartedly Gord.
They aren’t so much encouraging use as they are saying “as you were, everybody!”.
Ultimately, the consumption in parks will dissipate with the inevitable and very newsworthy spike in bear mauling.
Never leave your munchies out in the open, folks! Doritos are catnip for brown bears and their ilk.
Also, yes Canadians do not permission from the Prime Minister to smoke pot or cigarettes. Reducing friction does not mean cats and dogs will be living together, get a grip.
I also suspect next summer it will be banned as I believe most parks ban smoking in summer months to avoid the increased risk of forest fires as one marijuana or cigarette butt can easily start a forest fire in dry conditions so that probably alone is another reason to prohibit it in parks.
There is a big difference, though. The cool and beautiful people like their pot, but pretty much only deplorables smoke cigarettes these days. Gotta crush those populists, you know.
I was on a city bus today and about twenty high school students got on at a stop by a school. The bus just reeked of the stuff. I thought, “Oh yeah, this is going to be carefully controlled all right”.
Does that mean the Bears will have access to medicinal humans? What will be quite funny, I believe is that within a few years, pot will cease to be cool because it is legal. Yoing people tend to gravitate to things they shouldn’t do like booze, sex, and working on NDP campaigns. Now that pot is legal, that tinge of rebellion will be gone.