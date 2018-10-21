Warren — Musings —10.21.2018 09:30 AM Out at sea, a blue wave is gathering Tweet Share Share 12 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: October 21, 2018 at 10:48 am I don’t like vague concepts like Prefer. The other thing that rings with a lack of clarity is Likely voters. They should be going with: (A)re you 99% committed to voting in the midterms (Yes) or (No) and a) which party will you vote for Senate (if applicable) and b) which for the House? c) Are the mid-terms a referendum on Trump and does that make you more committed to voting a) Republican b) Democrat c) Independent Reply Peter says: October 21, 2018 at 12:55 pm Maybe. In fact, given what they are up against, it would be pretty embarrassing if they didn’t do well. After all, it’s Trump vs. nobody and the independents will decide it. But the wave may prove to be choppy if they don’t get out of their self-righteous mindset. Obama got creamed in the 2010 mid-terms but still won in 2012 because he had a real live opponent who didn’t work for enough people. Who’s going to carry the can for the Dems in 2020? Nobody promising I can see, unless one believes the American electorate will be swayed by identity politics catechisms and Hitler analogies. Reply Peter says: October 21, 2018 at 1:59 pm See here. Wild night ahead. Reply Gyor says: October 21, 2018 at 1:24 pm Because they nailed it during the last presidential election, oh wait oops… Seriously it’s still anyone’s game, both sides are aweful. Reply Pedant says: October 21, 2018 at 2:06 pm The breakdown of the above categories always looks like that though. The only thing noteworthy there is the senior vote going Democrat. That alone can certainly flip many many House seats, particularly in Florida. Likely result seems to be a Democratic House with a comfortable (but not overwhelming) majority, while the Senate remains Republican. Reply Jack says: October 21, 2018 at 2:24 pm Republicans are fucked. There is no saving their ship at this point, they are going to lose the House. They spent their political capital in callously forcing Kavanaugh’s appointment to the SCOTUS and have breathed a fire of anger into Democratic volunteers and voters that they just cannot compete with. With Democrats controlling even just the House, the White House is going to face a tenfold increase in pressure and I’m not sure they are remotely prepared or equipped for it. The Trump admin has been coddle for two years now by Congress and a Democratic House is going to mean significant scrutiny and attention on the WH. Reply pierre lawayne says: October 21, 2018 at 5:01 pm and coddled by the media who are making a killing financially from the lunacy of Trump. Reply Ian says: October 21, 2018 at 5:05 pm Counterintuitively, a lot of the polling shows the Kavanaugh affair has not hurt the Republicans. They were already in serious trouble, Kavanaugh just made their negatives that much more intense with voters who were already not going to vote for them. On the flip side, it appears to have increased the Republican’s base participation. Races that looked close in August, such as Cruz-O’Rourke, just aren’t that close anymore. Democrats still have a real shot at the House, but the polls at least are not showing that anger as having much effect yet. Reply Gord Tulk says: October 21, 2018 at 7:43 pm An NAACP polls has blacks favouring Trump/GOP at 21%. Even at 15% that means electoral nuclear winter for Dems. This is the most consequential midterm since the one that happened in Grants second term. But IMO it is also the most unpredictable EVER. Reply James Smith says: October 21, 2018 at 8:47 pm Cool! Are these stats counted amongst those who’s voter registrations have been cut off by the Republican candidate for Governor? Outstanding! Reply James Smith says: October 21, 2018 at 8:48 pm In Georgia Reply James Smith says: October 21, 2018 at 8:39 pm Chickens. Don’t count your chickens before they are hatched. The former “Republican” Party has continued to work its level best at voter suppression for years, and together with gerrymandering they will win the senate & may keep the House close. The failure of BHO was not only was he in all in but name a Republican, he failed to compete in midterms or in down ballot races in 2012, or 2014. His SCOTUS pick and the failure of the nomination of many, many judges is part of his legacy and that will colour many legislatures and other races for a long, long time. The Dems need to win by at least 10% to pull within a draw. AMERICA IS F’D because the vested interest want it so. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
