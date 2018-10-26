Warren — Musings —10.26.2018 03:03 PM The windows on the accused bomber’s van I’ll bet he’s a Democrat! Tweet Share Share 4 Comments Matt says: October 26, 2018 at 3:38 pm Not that it really matters, but a couple people in Canadian security and intelligence circles I know have had discussions with their American counterparts and they’ve been told the devices sent are “inactive”. They aren’t calling them “fake” because the components of the pipe bombs like the gun powder, ball bearings and other bits for shrapnel are quite real but as a whole the devices, either by design or by accident weren’t able to detonate. They didn’t want to release that information until the person sending them was caught because if they indeed intended for them to detonate, authorities didn’t want them to realize they had made a mistake in assembly they may have been able to fix and start sending out more active devices. But yeah, suspect seems like he hasn’t been playing with a full deck for at least a couple decades. Trump didn’t create him, but he was most likely emboldened by Trump. Reply Warren says: October 26, 2018 at 4:54 pm Really? https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/clintons-obama-suspicious-packages/h_b665fb65f29b943fc62151a61ec62ef8 Reply Matt says: October 26, 2018 at 9:49 pm That link basically says what I did. All the components in the device were real. “roughly six inches of PVC pipe, a small clock, a battery, some wiring and what is known as energetic material, which is essentially potential explosives and material that give off heat and energy through a reaction to heat, shock or friction,” The additional thing I was told was the devices weren’t able to detonate on their own. A PVC pipe filled with gun powder could still detonate if exposed to an external heat source for example. I’m not suggesting there wasn’t still the potential for serious injury or death from them. Reply MikeTO says: October 26, 2018 at 4:34 pm There are a couple of kooks in my neighborhood – their stickers are more of a collage covering the whole frame of the late model vehicle, applied over many years. These fresh, formatted stickers are an interesting design variation from the norm. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
