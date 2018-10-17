Warren — Musings —10.17.2018 07:35 AM Toronto Sun figures out way to combine mayoral endorsement and cannabis Well done, guys. Not bad. Tweet Share Share 2 Comments jj.gibbons says: October 17, 2018 at 9:28 am Is an endorsement by The Sun a good thing? Reply Bill Malcolm says: October 17, 2018 at 11:16 am Reefer madness was common at university in the 1960s, when the stoned finally got up off their chairs and went on a wild rampage for 7-Up and fig newtons. Aaah! Then went back to sleep. But the Sun knows how to rattle little old ladies with headlines implying hordes of wild unwashed stoners will soon descend upon them to ruin their lives. Madness, I tells you! Fear-mongering always sells well. That and general doltishness, which presumably explains how Doug Ford got elected. When the bewildered find an equally bewildered pol whose grasp of issues is as deep and thoughtful as their own, they vote them in. Alberta is preparing for the induction of Imperator Jason the First as their own. Tory seems quite reasonable all around, which is why there must be some concern that some sub moron spouting slogans instead of policy might win instead. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
