10.31.2018 09:03 AM

Trump has been subpoenaed

That is the only conclusion you can reach, I think, after reading this.

3 Comments

  1. High taxation, lower representation says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Thx for highlighting Warren.

  2. Gord says:
    October 31, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    If not the Big Cheeto himself, then either Don Jr. or Kushner.

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Agree with the writer. Quite obviously, theoretically it could also be Pence but he has no involvement in any of this. So, that leaves only Trump.

