Warren — Musings —10.31.2018 09:03 AM Trump has been subpoenaed That is the only conclusion you can reach, I think, after reading this. Tweet Share Share 3 Comments High taxation, lower representation says: October 31, 2018 at 9:23 am Thx for highlighting Warren. Reply Gord says: October 31, 2018 at 5:48 pm If not the Big Cheeto himself, then either Don Jr. or Kushner. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: October 31, 2018 at 9:59 pm Agree with the writer. Quite obviously, theoretically it could also be Pence but he has no involvement in any of this. So, that leaves only Trump. Reply
