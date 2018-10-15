Warren — Musings —10.15.2018 11:30 AM “Visionsary” is right Tweet Share Share 2 Comments Lou says: October 15, 2018 at 12:30 pm When Heather Mallick endorses someone, thats a hint. RUN. FAST AND FAR!!!!! Reply Bill Malcolm says: October 15, 2018 at 4:28 pm Not just a mere visionary, but a vision-sary. Impressive. Where do they dig up these folk? Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
