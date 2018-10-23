Musings —10.23.2018 09:55 PM—
Watch this watch this watch this
holy shit this is incredible pic.twitter.com/9rFfYmpg1p
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 22, 2018
Garbage. Due process. Innocent until proven guilty.
That is the bedrock of freedom.
The leftist jamdown against these two fundamentals has cost them the senate and possibly the house. They showed they cannot be trusted to respect basic human rights.
I’m speechless. It’s not a bad Super Bowl promotion for one of the teams, but I can’t imagine this persuading anybody to do anything they weren’t already going to do, although I can see it reminding some independents how the Dems can turn them off. Isn’t it wise to wait until after the vote before starting the party?
A very well-produced commercial, but the approach will only appeal to young progressive folks. That is, those people who will already vote Dem.
It is much too frenetic and flashy for the middle-aged blue-collar swing voter who put Trump into power in 2016. To appeal to that demographic, a better commercial would highlight the lies of Trump; the failed promises (ask a farmer what they think of Trump now); the disgusting attacks on decent Republicans (eg: McCain); and the like. Show Trump for the evil lying dangerous egomaniac that he is. Slowly. Repeatedly.