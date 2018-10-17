Feature, Musings —10.17.2018 07:16 AM—
White supremacist congressman endorses white supremacist mayoral candidate
Faith Goldy, an excellent candidate for Toronto mayor, pro Rule of Law, pro Make Canada Safe Again, pro balanced budget, &…BEST of all, Pro Western Civilization and a fighter for our values. @FaithGoldy will not be silenced. https://t.co/uqkeaUjm7i
— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) October 17, 2018
Who is Steve King, you ask?
Here’s Steve King:
- “Diversity is not our strength. Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.”
- “I’d ask you to go back through history and figure out where are these contributions that have been made by [non-whites] that you are talking about? Where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization?”
- “For every [migrant] who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there who weigh 130 pounds—and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”
- “With the inter-marriage, I’d like to see an America that is just so homogenous that we look a lot the same.”
- “It’s not wrong to use race or other indicators for the sake of identifying people that are violating the law.”
- “There’s been legislation that’s been brought through this House that sets aside benefits for women and minorities. The only people that it excludes are white men… Pretty soon, white men are going to notice they are the ones being excluded.”
- “When you think about the optics of a Barack Obama potentially getting elected President of the United States – I mean, what does this look like to the rest of the world? If he is elected president, then the radical Islamists, the al-Qaida, the radical Islamists and their supporters, will be dancing in the streets in greater numbers than they did on September 11.”
Steve King is a white supremacist. So is Faith Goldy.
Oh, and she got her ass kicked yesterday. She’s so goddamned dumb, she was literally in the wrong court – and it’ll cost her thousands.
She and King deserve each other.
Was disgusted to see one of her adds on my FB feed last night. Really gives me confidence that they’re allowing neo-nazi’s to buy political adds.
She publicly thanked international donors on her YouTube channel on October 9th, definitely getting raising funds from Steve King’s friends.
Lots of free publicity though, that I’m sure she couldn’t afford to buy.
Ad game axiom: ‘There’s no such thing as bad publicity’.
In Goldy’s case it’s helping get her message out.
The failing legacy media won’t care though. Anything for a headline seems to be there mantra these days.
their! 😉
Um, why is a US Congressman endorsing a candidate for mayor in a Canadian city?
He probably read about her in The Daily Stormer.
The alt-right racists have their own brand of globalism.
It’s more than a bit sad to see former lions in the fight for civil liberties like Ruby and Borovy (and even the CCLA, which has intervened on behalf of some very questionable litigants) align themselves with this crowd. Freedom of speech was originally a concept that asserted the right to challenge political and religious authority. Over time, it became associated with less noble causes like porn and self-indulgent protests like flag-burning. Now it seems it aids the cause of those who want to menace, embarrass, degrade and frighten co-citizens. Heaven save us if we ever stop revering it, but wouldn’t be nice if it was invoked occasionally to defend speech that was truly righteous and just?
Borovoy never did.
I believe he defended the right to hate speech.
1.5% support….
https://www.mainstreetresearch.ca/tory-still-leading-transit-is-now-front-of-mind-for-torontonians/