White supremacist congressman endorses white supremacist mayoral candidate

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Faith Goldy, an excellent candidate for Toronto mayor, pro Rule of Law, pro Make Canada Safe Again, pro balanced budget, &…BEST of all, Pro Western Civilization and a fighter for our values. @FaithGoldy will not be silenced. https://t.co/uqkeaUjm7i — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) October 17, 2018

Who is Steve King, you ask?

Here’s Steve King:

“Diversity is not our strength. Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.”

“I’d ask you to go back through history and figure out where are these contributions that have been made by [non-whites] that you are talking about? Where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization?”

“For every [migrant] who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there who weigh 130 pounds—and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”

“With the inter-marriage, I’d like to see an America that is just so homogenous that we look a lot the same.”

“It’s not wrong to use race or other indicators for the sake of identifying people that are violating the law.”

“There’s been legislation that’s been brought through this House that sets aside benefits for women and minorities. The only people that it excludes are white men… Pretty soon, white men are going to notice they are the ones being excluded.”

“When you think about the optics of a Barack Obama potentially getting elected President of the United States – I mean, what does this look like to the rest of the world? If he is elected president, then the radical Islamists, the al-Qaida, the radical Islamists and their supporters, will be dancing in the streets in greater numbers than they did on September 11.”

Steve King is a white supremacist. So is Faith Goldy.

Oh, and she got her ass kicked yesterday. She’s so goddamned dumb, she was literally in the wrong court – and it’ll cost her thousands.

She and King deserve each other.