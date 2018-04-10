Musings —10.04.2018 06:46 AM—
You’d think the “chief planner” would know something like this
Ouch.
“Self-described affordable housing champion Jennifer Keesmaat did not appear to know that private condos in the province are now covered by rent control…Ontario’s former Liberal government extended rent control to all private rental units across the province in May 2017 — a move that responded to complaints of skyrocketing rents but which critics say came at the cost of more rental construction. Keesmaat did not seem familiar with this legislation, Whelan said.”
I do hope that more than just two mayoral contenders attended that TREB forum, lest Tory appear to be a hypocrite with respect to his criteria for attending events.
Having said that, I do completely agree that Keesmaat ought to have been aware of the change is legislation that occurred in 2017, even if she was no longer chief planner at that point in time.
Interesting, I did not know this at all. Am glad to hear it. But you’re right, she should have. Egg on her face on this one.
Maybe she’s been having secret meetings with Premier Ford like she accused Tory of having regarding the council cut and Ford told her he’s killing the legislation that brought in the rent controls on private units.