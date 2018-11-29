Feature, Musings —11.29.2018 09:10 AM—
Hate crime in Canada
As the Your Ward News hate trial is starting, this Statistics Canada finding on hate crime is revealing. And important.
It’s not just Trump’s America. It’s happening here, too.
Feature, Musings —11.29.2018 09:10 AM—
As the Your Ward News hate trial is starting, this Statistics Canada finding on hate crime is revealing. And important.
It’s not just Trump’s America. It’s happening here, too.
The spike in reported hate crimes coincides with Steve Bannon’s worldwide hatemongering campaign that seeks to elevate Make America Hate Again to a universal dog-whistle of Fascism.
Bannon knows that American exceptionalism is defunct along with ‘manifest destiny’. Theoretically, only a Fascist like Bannon would support Fascism as a viable political movement.
Once World War Three manifests across the EU Bannon will change his tune and loudly proclaim that America’s manifest destiny is now operational once again due to all those Fascists in the EU and across America.
Bannon is duplicitous on a global scale.
RW