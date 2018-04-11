Musings —11.04.2018 09:23 AM—
In yesterday walks tomorrow
The U.S. government made this cautionary film during the World War II era.
It doesn’t seem that old.
The U.S. government made this anti-fascism film in 1943. Spookily prophetic for what is happening in America in 2018.pic.twitter.com/ihtMhoLjBm
— James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 4, 2018
Rubbish.
Read darkness at noon to see the threat that really exists to democracies.
Gord,
I don’t think it’s ever a good idea to reflexively dismiss the other side’s argument any more than to do the same with yours.
Isn’t life all about broadening our collective perspectives?
Agree this is a good reflection of what is happening in the U.S., and is embodied in the orange menace Trump.
However, and bear with me for being provocative here, but don’t we do the same thing here in Canada? Lots of talk about who “owns” the land, and how the immigrants (“settlers”) should pay up. It’s the same idea: pitting one group against another, and villainizing certain people simply because of their color. The premise that, if not for the “others”, everything would be hunky-dory.
If you want to know where the seeds are sown for evil men like Trump to come into power, it is when a large group of people feel they are demonized for no fault of their own. When they see special privileges bestowed upon certain groups. When they are told that “fairness” is the goal, but policies are enacted that are the opposite of fair.
Just like the film notes, when someone is creating these divisions within society, it is because they want something. It is never simply about “fairness”.
No president in the modern era has been more divisive than Obama.
Seriously? You think the U.S. was as torn apart during Obama’s years as they are now under Trump? Only a hardcore Tea Party supporter could believe that.
Warren permit me to explain.
Trump as president deeply divides people – likely no other president in the past hundred years has been as divisive save perhaps RMN. I and others argue that that is a symptom of the times we live in as populism on both the right and left has risen across the globe to challenge the entitled / protected elites.
Watch or read trumps speeches and you hear “we” a lot and “i” very rarely. He appeals to blacks and other visible minorities often. And rails against those who take them for Granted. His language is not divisive within America. If it divides the rest of the world I think he couldn’t (and shouldn’t) care less.
Look at the speeches and candid comments of Obama – “clinging” etc. He ceaselessly played identity politics.
Many presidents divided the country – not by there acts or language but due to the circumstances of their time – Lincoln and Grant being the most obvious. Trump falls into that category.
Probably no president
He was a pretty conventional neo-liberal leader. Did that happen because he was black or because the right-wing media systematicly attacked everything he did.
LOL completely divorced from reality as usual Gord.