Kudos to Doug Ford for taking decisive action – fast

Unlike another certain first minister who lives in Ottawa and is Prime Minister of Canada and who has been accused of wrongdoing himself, Doug Ford isn’t tolerating improper conduct by senior ministers and staff. When he found about #MeToo-type allegations, he took immediate action. (Meanwhile, Kent Hehr is still in the Liberal caucus – and was allowed last week to run for Trudeau again.)

Kudos to Doug – and to Global, for ferreting out the (big) story.