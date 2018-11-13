McGill students defeat intolerance

Warren — Musings —

Congratulations to Tomas Jirousek, Ben Kinsella and other students for this important victory.

McGill University students have voted in favour of changing the name shared by the school’s varsity men’s sports teams, the Redmen, in a move they hope will pressure the university to respond in kind.

On Monday evening, students voted 78.8 per cent in favour of a change.

The non-binding referendum, organized by McGill’s student union, collected 5,856 votes — one of the highest participation rates for a vote of its kind at the university.