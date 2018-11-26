Musings —11.26.2018 06:59 PM—
Where I spent my afternoon – and, yes, I was wearing pants
And Chad, Kathleen and Travis were all wearing clothing on the lower half of their bodies.
Pundits panel at @OREAinfo #orpc18 moderated by @Travisdhanraj with @kinsellawarren @kathleenmonk and @hckosovogta provided great insights and natural rapport.@kinsellawarren tells it like it is and not afraid to give credit to those who don’t agree with his political leanings. pic.twitter.com/kXPKAj1K4K
— Von Palmer (@palmervon) November 26, 2018
Oh my.
I did a double take on the photo.
Looked like you showed up to the panel sans pants.
Dude-where’s your pants?
I have to point out that you didn’t show off your socks.