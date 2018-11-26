Would you pay the Montreal ad agency Cossette $500,000 for a logo?

Warren — Musings —

The government of Canada did.

For the half-million bucks, they got the logo and a name and some letterhead, apparently. For – and this is the part that should make you want to throw up – an agency whose mandate is to fight poverty.

Both of my brothers are graphic artists. My Mom is an artist. (I’ve done art-for-pay, too.) All of us can tell you that forking over that much money for a logo is an actual, honest-to-God scandal.

So I said on Twitter.

This is just so disgusting. ‘A federal agency, created to fight poverty, spent $500,000 on a name, logo and branding’ ⁦@globeandmail⁩ https://t.co/OCNxzSq3H4 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 24, 2018



That elicited this response from Joseph Uranowski:

Graphic designers deserve to get paid for the work they do. https://t.co/eNAk67wdmK — Joseph ''The Hammer'' Uranowski (@Uranowski) November 26, 2018



Fair point. Of course they deserve to get paid. But I didn’t believe that Mr. Uranowski – who was a senior advisor to Kathleen Wynne – was actually getting my point. So I tried again.

You just defended paying half a million dollars for a logo for an organization that is supposed to help people in poverty. https://t.co/0vOrdo7m5u — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 26, 2018



Mr. Uranowski doubled down:

F*** yes I did. Graphic designers and comms professionals deserve to get money for the work they do. If people don't know about a program they won't use it. Attacking officials for stuff like this is nonsense. https://t.co/BgvKQnPkZn — Joseph ''The Hammer'' Uranowski (@Uranowski) November 26, 2018



Anyway. At that point, I opined that my graphic design brother would fire anyone who spent that much on a logo. And then I gave up. A person in poverty would know how to spend that $500,000 better, I thought. And I didn’t understand how Mr. Uranowski – reportedly a smart guy – didn’t understand that.

And then I remembered this: $650,000 for the Cannabis Store logo, courtesy of Ms. Wynne’s government. Oh, and the $700,000 a month her Wizard reportedly received in contracts, all of which will shortly be the subject of a forensic audit.

Am I missing something? Is a logo really worth half-a-million dollars?

Or, is it, you know, a fucking disgrace?

I still think it is.