11.26.2018 08:45 AM

Would you pay the Montreal ad agency Cossette $500,000 for a logo?

The government of Canada did.

For the half-million bucks, they got the logo and a name and some letterhead, apparently. For – and this is the part that should make you want to throw up – an agency whose mandate is to fight poverty.

Both of my brothers are graphic artists.  My Mom is an artist.  (I’ve done art-for-pay, too.)  All of us can tell you that forking over that much money for a logo is an actual, honest-to-God scandal.

So I said on Twitter.


That elicited this response from Joseph Uranowski:


Fair point. Of course they deserve to get paid. But I didn’t believe that Mr. Uranowski – who was a senior advisor to Kathleen Wynne – was actually getting my point. So I tried again.


Mr. Uranowski doubled down:


Anyway. At that point, I opined that my graphic design brother would fire anyone who spent that much on a logo. And then I gave up. A person in poverty would know how to spend that $500,000 better, I thought. And I didn’t understand how Mr. Uranowski – reportedly a smart guy – didn’t understand that.

And then I remembered this: $650,000 for the Cannabis Store logo, courtesy of Ms. Wynne’s government. Oh, and the $700,000 a month her Wizard reportedly received in contracts, all of which will shortly be the subject of a forensic audit.

Am I missing something? Is a logo really worth half-a-million dollars?

Or, is it, you know, a fucking disgrace?

I still think it is.

2 Comments

  1. Pipes says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:32 am

    If they are a registered Canadian charity-Revenue Canada’s Charity Division may be interested.

    Reply
  2. Phyllis Burge says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I agree entirely it IS a “fucking disgrace” half-a-mil for a logo indeed ! I look forward immensely to the forensic audit you mentioned but please explain Wynnes Wizard, I am fascinated

    Reply

