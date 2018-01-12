Warren — Musings —12.01.2018 07:11 AM 41, RIP Very sad. A true gentleman, like Republicans used to be. We will toast our Walker’s Point neighbour in Kennebunk in the Summer. Tweet Share Share 2 Comments Robert White says: December 1, 2018 at 12:16 pm Welcome to the New World Disorder, Mr. CIA. Oh happy day! RW Reply Steve T says: December 1, 2018 at 4:51 pm Indeed. First John McCain, and now Bush Sr.. Somewhat symbolic for the demise of the noble Republican party under its current horrid leadership. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Welcome to the New World Disorder, Mr. CIA.
Oh happy day!
RW
Indeed. First John McCain, and now Bush Sr.. Somewhat symbolic for the demise of the noble Republican party under its current horrid leadership.