12.01.2018 07:11 AM

41, RIP

Very sad. A true gentleman, like Republicans used to be.

We will toast our Walker’s Point neighbour in Kennebunk in the Summer.



2 Comments

  1. Robert White says:
    December 1, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Welcome to the New World Disorder, Mr. CIA.

    Oh happy day!

    RW

  2. Steve T says:
    December 1, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Indeed. First John McCain, and now Bush Sr.. Somewhat symbolic for the demise of the noble Republican party under its current horrid leadership.

