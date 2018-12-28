Musings —12.28.2018 09:52 AM—
Shorter version: if the NDP get their act together, Trudeau’s in deep shit
Of course, if my grandmother had wheels, she’d be a bus, too.
Full poll here.
Negative assessments of the PM’s performance have increased most two high profile areas: climate change policy and the way the PM has represented Canada internationally.
We know from previous research that the Prime Minister’s trip to India had a seriously negative impact on his ratings in this area. While they have recovered somewhat, they are still far from what we found in March 2016.
[And] when it comes to climate change policy, his negative assessments have doubled.
No data on where those polled ranked these issues in importance.
I’m thinking when that data is factored in things look much worse for the LPC.
I would love to see the NDP get its act together even if one of the side effects would be watching Warren have a shitfit!!
You haven’t really been paying attention, have you?