12.28.2018 09:52 AM

Shorter version: if the NDP get their act together, Trudeau’s in deep shit



Of course, if my grandmother had wheels, she’d be a bus, too.

Full poll here.

Negative assessments of the PM’s performance have increased most two high profile areas: climate change policy and the way the PM has represented Canada internationally.

We know from previous research that the Prime Minister’s trip to India had a seriously negative impact on his ratings in this area. While they have recovered somewhat, they are still far from what we found in March 2016.

[And] when it comes to climate change policy, his negative assessments have doubled.

3 Comments

  1. Gord Tulk says:
    December 28, 2018 at 10:12 am

    No data on where those polled ranked these issues in importance.

    I’m thinking when that data is factored in things look much worse for the LPC.

    Reply
  2. shirley valentine says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    I would love to see the NDP get its act together even if one of the side effects would be watching Warren have a shitfit!!

    Reply

