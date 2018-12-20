This is an act of war, actually

Warren — Musings —

‘Hundreds’ of Canadians held by China raises the stakes for Trudeau’s government

OTTAWA—Around 200 Canadians are currently detained in China for a variety of reasons, the Star has learned.

The staggering number paints a worrying picture of what is at stake for the federal Liberal government — and for many individuals abroad and their families here — when it comes to dealing with Beijing’s newly aggressive posture towards Canada.

Federal sources have told the Star the number of those currently detained stands at about 200.

Global Affairs Canada has not yet responded to the Star’s request for clarification of how many of those occurred since tensions heightened.