12.20.2018
This is an act of war, actually
‘Hundreds’ of Canadians held by China raises the stakes for Trudeau’s government
OTTAWA—Around 200 Canadians are currently detained in China for a variety of reasons, the Star has learned.
The staggering number paints a worrying picture of what is at stake for the federal Liberal government — and for many individuals abroad and their families here — when it comes to dealing with Beijing’s newly aggressive posture towards Canada.
Federal sources have told the Star the number of those currently detained stands at about 200.
Global Affairs Canada has not yet responded to the Star’s request for clarification of how many of those occurred since tensions heightened.
But sources told the Star up to three arrests a week is common, often involving dual Canadian-Chinese citizens (China does not recognize dual citizenship), in cases of drunkenness, drug use, other kinds of criminality, alleged visa violations, with only a small number considered political cases. Still the broader picture of those who remain in detention right now is alarming.
My understanding, having read the article, was that while there are currently 200 Canadians detained in China, that is actually a pretty typical number. It is just the three recently detained ones that we believe are being detained for political reasons.
Not that detaining our citizens for political reasons isn’t atrocious, but I think it should be clear whether it’s 3 of them, or 200 of them, before we go tossing around phrases like “act of war”.
So is the 11 Canadians dying daily from Chinese fentanyl.
So is the 450,000 murdered in cold blood in Darfur with Chinese weapons.
Yet, this nation of lotus eaters loves Justin Trudeau who loves this “basic dictatorship”. If there is a war, Canada will be on the side of China.