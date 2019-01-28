Warren — Musings —01.28.2019 12:00 PM Anyone notice what’s missing from this Alberta NDP sign? Tweet Share Share 9 Comments Christian says: January 28, 2019 at 12:24 pm Party logo. Reply DaveB says: January 28, 2019 at 12:42 pm What’s the name of the orange party again? Reply Daryl Gordon says: January 28, 2019 at 1:20 pm Obviously the word “Alberta”. The only positive for the NDP is Notley’s personal popularity. (Will not be nearly enough). Polling has UCP consistently %25 or better in front of NDP everywhere but Edmonton. UCP has almost full slate of candidates, NDP just over half. Several high profile dipper MLA incumbents not running to avoid the embarrassment of resounding unpopularity leading to crushing political defeat. There will be no splitting the right this time and no accidental hard left party governing Wild Rose Country. Reply doconnor says: January 28, 2019 at 2:03 pm ” Several high profile dipper MLA incumbents not running to avoid the embarrassment of resounding unpopularity leading to crushing political defeat.” That didn’t stop them in the last election. Reply Bill Malcolm says: January 28, 2019 at 3:01 pm Well, you can hope that, anyway. And what’s the end result anyway, Emperor Jason 1, with the social mores of 1910? And a distinctly shady way of taking his MP’s pay while not attending the Commons and drumming up redneck support to found the UCP, while charging us all for his parents’ basement rent. A shady old social reactionary. The whining and complaining from Alberta will reach a new fever pitch of crassness, and he and his bud that well-known intellectual and pal of the people Doug Fraud, can get together and regress the country back to the time of the town boss, church hegemony, a tip of the hat to the wealthy and a healthy backhander when no one’s looking. It might be your idea of nirvana, but it sure ain’t mine. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: January 28, 2019 at 3:16 pm Daryl, The people are always right, even when they will put in Jason. Of course, they will then forfeit their right to bitch and complain about no pipeline deal — cause once Kenney becomes premier, the odds of a deal inevitably go to zero. But Albertans ALREADY know that and will put in the UCP regardless. https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/keith-gerein-polling-suggests-jason-kenneys-popularity-is-not-keeping-pace-with-his-party Reply Daryl Gordon says: January 28, 2019 at 5:17 pm With Trudeau taking fire from all sides, rightfully so, let’s hope for the good of the country he forces through several energy projects (eminent domain) He might help his election chances with large infrastructure projects green lighted and the ensuing economic boost. That would also remove several planks from the PC platform. Most likely that’s wishful thinking, the virtue signaller in chief will just pander to his special interest groups then disappoint everyone. As for Notley, I would like to see her slink out of office under the cover of the smoke from the mothballed coal generating stations coming back on line. Not much sense bankrupting cold, northern nations when China, India et al expand coal power plants as fast as they can build them. Reply Sam White says: January 28, 2019 at 2:35 pm This particular candidate (and many others) need not worry about being on holidays on election night, not paying attention to results. As you recall there was quite a few in 2015 who just put their names in to have a name on the ballot and found themselves MLA’s the next morning. Not this time. Book that trip and don’t look back.. Unlike election 2015 which caught many by surprise. That is all. Reply Thomas Gallezot says: January 28, 2019 at 4:27 pm Not surprising given the way the party treated Rachel Notley. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
