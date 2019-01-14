Feature, Musings —01.14.2019 10:06 AM—
Federal political leaders, reviewed
So:
- A Liberal leader who demotes/disrespects competent, respected women who are indigenous or handled important indigenous files, likely because they threaten his celebrity.
- A Conservative leader who has a taxpayer-subsidized pension worth untold millions, hypocritically attacking an opponent for being privileged.
- A New Democrat leader who is clueless, witless and hopeless about just about everything.
And that’s just this week.
Meanwhile, the commentariat wonder why some of us are thinking about voting Green. Wonder no more, etc.
If the libs has a leadership contest, and Phillpott where running, I vote for her without hesitation. Perhaps he is indeed worried. Which would be a crap reason for such a choice.