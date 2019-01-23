01.23.2019 08:30 PM

Neo-Nazi shut down

Finally, by Twitter. Only took a million complaints by some of us for about three years. It’s long overdue but it’s good news.

And, hopefully, it’s the start of something else that’ll be good, too: tomorrow, the neo-Nazis Sears and St. Germaine will get the judge’s verdict in the historic promoting-hate-against-women-and-Jews prosecution. We’re all going to be there, and hoping you can be too.

Second floor, College Park Courts, 444 Yonge Street, Courtroom 501 at 10 a.m. See you there.

Share
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*