Neo-Nazi shut down

Warren — Musings —

Finally, by Twitter. Only took a million complaints by some of us for about three years. It’s long overdue but it’s good news.

And, hopefully, it’s the start of something else that’ll be good, too: tomorrow, the neo-Nazis Sears and St. Germaine will get the judge’s verdict in the historic promoting-hate-against-women-and-Jews prosecution. We’re all going to be there, and hoping you can be too.

Second floor, College Park Courts, 444 Yonge Street, Courtroom 501 at 10 a.m. See you there.