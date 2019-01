Warren — Feature, Musings —

Lady approaches me at Shiatsu place.

SHE: I love your hair! What do you do to hold it up?

ME: Pardon?

SHE: May I touch it?

ME: Um, okay.

She touches it.

SHE: What product do you use?

ME: Hand soap.

SHE: Hand soap?

ME: Yeah. It’s punk rock hair gel.

THE END