Two possibilities. One, ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩’s saying he’s got nothing to hide – after two weeks of giving every indication he does. Or, two, he’s decided the damage caused by ⁦@Puglaas⁩’ testimony isn’t as bad as self-immolation. #lavscam #cdnpoli https://t.co/lmJhFC39Ag

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 26, 2019