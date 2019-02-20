Feature, Musings —02.20.2019 06:27 AM—
BOOM: #LavScam shocker – Trudeau personally implicated in bid to pressure prosecutors
If Butts had to resign because of what was said in his meeting with Jody Wilson-Raybould – does Trudeau have to resign now, too?
That’s what the Opposition will be demanding to know today. QP is going to be historic.
From the Globe:
Federal prosecutors had already rejected a settlement with SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. nearly two weeks before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould about the matter last fall.
Court documents obtained by The Globe and Mail show that Kathleen Roussel, director of public prosecutions, had informed SNC-Lavalin on Sept. 4 that she intended to proceed with a prosecution on bribery and fraud charges against the Montreal-based engineering giant stemming from its business dealings in Libya.
Mr. Trudeau has repeatedly said he told Ms. Wilson-Raybould in a Sept. 17 conversation that the decision on the SNC-Lavalin prosecution was hers alone to make, but that concerns were raised about the economic impact of a conviction.
Until now, publicly available information had indicated that the Prime Minister spoke to Ms. Wilson-Raybould before prosecutors made their decision, announced by SNC on Oct. 10. In fact, they spoke two weeks after the Sept. 4 decision, when the only remaining question was whether Ms. Wilson-Raybould would publicly instruct prosecutors to instead cut a deal.
.. ‘the only remaining question was whether Ms Wilson-Reybould would publicly instruct prosecuters to instead cut a deal’
Seems such an odd inclusion or conclusion.. or just more ‘term salad’ ? Is that a formal or legal stage or option under Criminal Law. ‘cut a deal’ ? Is there flexibility or negotiation build into Criminal Law, perhaps via the new amendment Ms Wilson-Reybould introduced – which was then passed into law ? My understanding is she was the author or engineer of the amendment, so she could hardly be unaware of the scope.. & surely the PM, Privy Council & PMO would have been highly intergral to such a legal initiative & examined & aided the evolution of such a specific amendment. Also, was the 10 year bidding exclusion ‘written in stone’ or was there wiggle room in case of a guilty finding? Or was this one of those things that wanders through appeal processes before years down the road, perhaps under a different Government, a different political Party.. you know.. like the same Party but wearing different sweaters.. would have to ‘cut a deal’ on it per Supreme Court..
RE: the salamander says:
“. . .My understanding is she was the author or engineer of the amendment, so she could hardly be unaware of the scope. . .”
Perhaps our host can confirm that the DPA law, as it stands, could not be used in the SNC-Lavalin case?
It can. But the economic argument can’t be used. And that’s what PMO was doing.
Have we ever been this close to the top dog with something this serious?
The Duffy thing was dramatic and all but small potatoes compared to criminal obstruction.
Salamander! You seem to get this perfectly! Justin Trudeau has thrown the integrity of our entire legal system under the bus! Are we better than the Chinese or not? I guess now we’re not sure!!
So, Trudeau himself is now personally implicated in the (alleged) attempted obstruction of justice, no?
Plus, he’s not know to actually meet with his ministers. That was always left to Butts and Telford, so why did he feel the need to meet with LWR.