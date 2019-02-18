Warren — Musings —02.18.2019 02:04 PM Butts out Lengthy statement below, at the end of which one can only ask: “Then why resign?” Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Vancouverois says: February 18, 2019 at 2:14 pm Wow! I just saw this on his Twitter too. Indeed, why resign? I have a feeling this story isn’t over yet. And we *still* have yet to hear from JWR herself. Reply Walter says: February 18, 2019 at 2:17 pm With Butts’ work in Ontario, and now what he has done for Canada – could he be the worst person in Canadian history? Reply Matt says: February 18, 2019 at 2:17 pm “Then why resign?” Exactly. I did nothing wrong. Nobody in the PMO did anything wrong. Then why are you resigning? If he thinks this will take heat off Trudeau, he’s going to be very disappointed. Much more will be coming out. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
