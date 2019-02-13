02.13.2019 04:00 PM

Don’t vote for these MPs in October.


Share
Share

4 Comments

  1. Vancouverois says:
    February 13, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Did Anthony Housefather actually vote? He’s the committee chair, so he normally wouldn’t vote unless there was a tie.

    Which may be a distinction without a difference; but still, for the sake of complete accuracy…

    Reply
  2. Lydia Miljan says:
    February 13, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Housefather is implicated as he recognized the Liberal member first and circumvented the due process of allowing the opposition to put forward their motion.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*