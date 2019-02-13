Musings —02.13.2019 04:00 PM—
Don’t vote for these MPs in October.
Here are the Liberal MPs who voted to gag @Puglaas – and who voted to protect their masters in PMO from #LavScam. Let them know what you think. They should be ashamed of themselves. #cdnpoli@AHousefather @R_Boissonnault @AliEhsassi @ColinFraserMP @iamIqraKhalid @RonMcKinnonLib
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 13, 2019
Did Anthony Housefather actually vote? He’s the committee chair, so he normally wouldn’t vote unless there was a tie.
Which may be a distinction without a difference; but still, for the sake of complete accuracy…
No. He didn’t need to. The fix was in.
That’s what I thought.
I’m sure he’s glad he didn’t have to take a stand; but I also think that in the end, it won’t help his attempts to appear non-partisan. He’s implicated in this regardless.
Housefather is implicated as he recognized the Liberal member first and circumvented the due process of allowing the opposition to put forward their motion.