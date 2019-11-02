LAVSCAM EXCLUSIVE, MUST CREDIT WWW.WARRENKINSELLA.COM!

@JustinTrudeau holding lines:

1. We welcome the Ethics Commissioner probe.

2. I have great confidence in Ms. Wilson-Raybould.

3. We have not granted SNC’s request.

4. If you hook me up to a lie detector, I’ll knock out the power in all of B.C.#LavScam #cdnpoli

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 11, 2019