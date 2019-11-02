Musings —02.11.2019 02:14 PM—
#LAVSCAM EXCLUSIVE, MUST CREDIT WWW.WARRENKINSELLA.COM!
Justin Trudeau’s lines for his avail in B.C. this afternoon!
@JustinTrudeau holding lines:
1. We welcome the Ethics Commissioner probe.
2. I have great confidence in Ms. Wilson-Raybould.
3. We have not granted SNC’s request.
4. If you hook me up to a lie detector, I’ll knock out the power in all of B.C.#LavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 11, 2019
Psychopaths can fool lie detectors because they don’t sweat.
Narcissists can fool lie detectors because they believe their own thruth. Trudeau would need an original thought to be a psychopath.
All the info coming out, the thing that stands out the most is that the original source went to the G&M instead of the police.
That would be the proper action, instead of going to the press with what are career ending allegations.
So this being the case, this appears to be more of a liberal civil war where on one side you have the establishment Laurentian Elite insiders that change allegiance to who ever wins the election and on the other side the liberal orthodoxy that is tired of being the useful idiots every election.
The means test is to ask, what would a smart prime minister do?
For yourself Warren you could phone up Mr Chretien and askhim now couldn’t you.
The sources went to the newspaper, FFS, because PMO and nobody else would act.
Kinda sounds likes you’ve already made up your mind on this one, so it doesn’t really matter what Trudeau says at this point – does it?
I know a bit more about the evidence than you do. Sorry.
They will need to have a fire extinguisher handy for the inevitable conflagration of his leg coverings
Trudeau will still win a majority. The brand (celebrity, anti-American, self righteous), is unassailable in Laurentian Canada.
If he does win, the fact that the Tories picked another chubby nerdy white guy — and one with less charisma and intelligence than the last one — just might have something to do with the result.
Having said that, it’s not just Laurentian Canada where that brand has strength. Lots of urban proggie Liberals all over this land heart JT and the Liberal Vision that he pushes with every virtue signal that he emits. They’re all over my facebook feed.
Number 4 is pure gold!