Musings —02.13.2019 03:18 PM—
Full #LavScam coverup in effect
And @nathancullen’s amendment is…voted down by #LPC members. They don’t want to hear from @Puglaas or the alleged wrongdoers in their PMO. What an utter disgrace. #LavScam #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/aOWuvpcNY8
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 13, 2019
Liberal member:
“The role of this committee is not investigative.”
Disgraceful isn’t a strong enough word for the Liberal committee members performance today.
I like this Cooper kid from the CPC.
He just said the Liberal members were directed what to do and say by the office of the government house leader.
So much for the independence of the committee.
This story has the capability to do more then damage the PM or the Liberal party. Read Don Braids column in the Herald then read Marie Smith’s column in the Ottawa Citizen. This is where to me the real damage from this story will happen.
There is a giant fissure that needs to be handled when it comes to Quebec and the ROC, and, I have little to no faith in any of our political leaders right now or their ability’s to handle what’s coming.
Quebec is worried about a quick of the job losses that have already happened in Alberta. They were the ones blocking the pipeline.
“Quarter ” not quick blame autocorrect
Warren, you would be out of a job if there were no political scandals in the LPC. I’m settling in with popcorn in hand to see how this infolds, who gets sucked up and who survives to lie another day.
Out of a job? What are you talking about?