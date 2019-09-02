It’s never the break in. It’s always the cover up.

Warren — Musings —

Even former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions understood he needed to recuse himself. Even Jeff Sessions understood he could not stand in judgment of himself.

Canada’s new Attorney General? He doesn’t understand any of that at all.

OTTAWA — Current Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti said there has been no evidence to justify a committee investigation into whether or not Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or anyone in his office tried to have former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould abandon the prosecution of a case against SNC-Lavalin.

“All we’ve heard are allegations in a newspaper,” Lametti, who replaced Wilson-Raybould when she was shuffled into the Veterans’ Affairs portfolio last month, told CTV’s Question Period host Evan Solomon.