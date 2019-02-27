Musings —02.27.2019 10:34 AM—
#LavScam cover up continues
Check this out. These guys are a bunch of clowns. They think Canadians are really, really stupid.
A tidbit from @nathancullen not widely known: The committee was asked to move the @Puglaas testimony to noon today, the better to ask @JustinTrudeau about it in QP. Voted down by Lib MPs. Now the PM, who is away tomorrow, dodges Qs until March 18 when the Commons returns.
— Don Martin (@DonMartinCTV) February 27, 2019
Just enough time for his upcoming wounds to really fester.
Or perhaps they think that Canadians have really short memories and that by March 18 – after celebrating St-Paddy’s Day – we will have forgotten all about this scandal and JT’s role in it?