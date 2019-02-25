LavScam echoes: in yesterday walks today

Warren — Musings —

THEN: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Donald Trump told James Comey, “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

NOW: “A lot of [your] colleagues and the Prime Minister are quite anxious,” the Clerk of the Privy Council told Jody Wilson-Raybould. “There are a lot of people worried about what [will] happen, the consequences – not for [you] – the consequences for the (SNC-Lavalin) workers and the communities and the suppliers.”