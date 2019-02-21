Feature, Musings —02.21.2019 10:43 AM—
#LavScam Globe stunner: what JWR told cabinet
…and, as she almost certainly expected, they’re leaking it. They’re waiving the privilege all on their own. And thereby helping her to get her story out.
Man, she is smart. They’re playing checkers – and she always plays chess.
Former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould told federal cabinet ministers she believed it was improper for officials in the Prime Minister’s Office to press her to help SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. out of its legal difficulties, sources say…
On Tuesday, Ms. Wilson-Raybould privately outlined her concerns about the handling of the SNC-Lavalin prosecution to her former colleagues within the confidentiality of cabinet, freed from the bounds of solicitor-client privilege that have restricted her public statements so far.
According to a source with knowledge of the cabinet discussions, Ms. Wilson-Raybould said the director of the prosecution service rejected a negotiated settlement with SNC-Lavalin based on how the law applies to the company’s case. The Liberal government had changed the Criminal Code to allow for deferred prosecutions in which a company admits wrongdoing and pays a fine, but avoids a trial. Under Canada’s new deferred-prosecution agreement law, prosecutors are not allowed to consider national economic interests when deciding whether to settle with a company.
Once prosecutors decided in early September to move to trial, Ms. Wilson-Raybould told cabinet she felt it was wrong for anyone – including the Prime Minister, members of his staff and other government officials – to raise the issue with her, the source said. Another source added that Ms. Wilson-Raybould would not budge from her position at the cabinet meeting.
The Liberal source said government officials had also proposed an outside panel of legal experts to recommend a solution to the SNC-Lavalin issue, but Ms. Wilson-Raybould rejected the suggestion.
I see no proof they are playing checkers. Trudeau looks like he would be happy just getting the square block to fit into the square hole.
It’s my impression that it’s not really in their interest to leak this, which only reinforces JWR’s argument.
They are all over the place on this one.
(Remember when Jean made Harper wait several hours? Didn’t end well. It should have been decided long before JWR got there whether she could speak with cabinet…)
Will Trudeau call in the RCMP to investigate this latest leak?
I was worried even though you told a a responder not to be. Justin will never admit wrongdoing- it’s the nature of his narcissism. We can expect more denial, rationalization and outward lies from him. In JWR a hard rain is about to fall. Are there enough Trudeautards to keep him in power?
Bingo!! How long is this PM going to continue to lie. The Liberals need to hold a non confident vote and get Trudeau to step down.