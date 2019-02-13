Musings —02.13.2019 07:24 AM—
#LavScam in tweets
From yesterday:
BOOM. #LetHerSpeak #LavScam #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp
Another Minister I have respected for long time. Here's yet another reason why. #cdnpoli @janephilpott
I would hope that his claim to be a feminist – to be the liberator of indigenous people, to be the ethical paragon – have all now been revealed to be lies. #LavScam #cdnpoli
He says, repeatedly, he's "disappointed" she didn't speak to him. When he said, just 24 hours ago in Vancouver, that they did speak about this matter, in October 2018. This is dishonesty on a historic scale. #LavScam #cdnpoli
Wants her to "speak up." But says he can't allow her to do so – due to privilege. Unadulterated bullshit. #LavScam #cdnpoli
He says she had a responsibility to speak up, while he simultaneously refuses to say solicitor-client privilege no longer applies – which would allow her to speak up. #LavScam #cdnpoli
Calls her "Jody" repeatedly. But the men are referred to by their full names and titles. Disgraceful. #cdnpoli #LavScam
Smart move by @AndrewScheer. The shredders will be working overtime if the Justice Committee goes sideways on PMO tomorrow. #LavScam #cdnpoli
Let her speak. Let her speak.
Let her speak. LET HER SPEAK. #LavScam
Glad that you noticed the repeated use of her first name by JT. It bugged me too.
I'm thinking The Boy King's buddy (in exile) Kathleen Wynne (Kate to Him) has some names of professional shredders and those that can sweep hard drives of any incriminating evidence. Available and looking for work since she left office. What's 30 days when you can take one for the team?
Congratulations Warren. It has only taken you 3 1/2 years to realize what a scumbag Jr is.
