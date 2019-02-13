LavScam in tweets

From yesterday:

Another Minister I have respected for long time. Here’s yet another reason why. #cdnpoli ⁦@janephilpott⁩ pic.twitter.com/RtNwEQfXqI — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 13, 2019

I would hope that his claim to be a feminist – to be the liberator of indigenous people, to be the ethical paragon – have all now been revealed to be lies. #LavScam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 12, 2019

He says, repeatedly, he’s “disappointed” she didn’t speak to him. When he said, just 24 hours ago in Vancouver, that they did speak about this matter, in October 2018. This is dishonesty on a historic scale. #LavScam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 12, 2019

Wants her to “speak up.” But says he can’t allow her to do so – due to privilege. Unadulterated bullshit. #LavScam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 12, 2019

He says she had a responsibility to speak up, while he simultaneously refuses to say solicitor-client privilege no longer applies – which would allow her to speak up. #LavScam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 12, 2019

Calls her “Jody” repeatedly. But the men are referred to by their full names and titles. Disgraceful. #cdnpoli #LavScam — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 12, 2019

Smart move by @AndrewScheer. The shredders will be working overtime if the Justice Committee goes sideways on PMO tomorrow. #LavScam #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/9HOkJtuJW6 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 12, 2019