LavScam: in yesterday walks tomorrow

Thirty-five years ago today, Pierre Trudeau “took a walk in the snow” and resigned.

If what Jody Wilson-Raybould testified yesterday is true – and there is plenty of reason, now, to believe it is – Justin Trudeau needs to do likewise.

As just about every columnist and editorial board is writing his morning, Justin Trudeau has lot the moral capacity to govern. As my old friend John Ibbitson put it in the Globe: “A prime minister who has been accused of such abuses by his own former attorney-general should no longer have the confidence of the House of Commons. This government should fall.”

Justin Trudeau needs to talk a walk in the snow.