LavScam Ipsos numbers

Federal Ipsos/Global poll, 1002 adults, Feb. 14-18:

CPC 36% (+3 since December, 2018)

Liberals 34% (-4)

NDP 17% (-1)

Ontario (federal)

CPC 38%

Liberals 32%

NDP 22%

LIberal gov’t approval rating 42% (-9)

Deserve re-election 38.2%

What does it all mean?

It means last week’s Campaign Research poll, contrary to what some claimed to me on Twitter, wasn’t an outlier. It means #LavScam is now hurting the government pretty badly. It means that the KINSELLIAN RULE™️ remains true: Until they see you led away in handcuffs and an orange pantsuit, voters are generally skeptical about media/politicians always crying “scandal.” It means that the Liberal Party of Canada is losing, as things stand now, but they’re far from dead. Want to defeat them, Tory and Dipper and Green friends? Get off Twitter and Facebook and the Internet and go and work for the candidate of your choice!





